Woman Hospitalized After Early Morning House Fire In SacramentoFirefighters managed to get the woman out of the house and rush her to the hospital.

18 minutes ago

West Sacramento Pumpkin Patch Pony Ride Ends With Family Trip To ERA mother went to the emergency room after her 2-year-old daughter was nearly thrown from a horse at Dave’s Pumpkin Patch in West Sacramento.

8 hours ago

Knife-Wielding Suspect Apologizes Before Stabbing Jewelry Store Manager, Police SayVacaville police are searching for a suspect who walked into a jewelry store and apologized to the store manager for what he was about to do. He then stabbed her, before taking off with jewelry and cash, police said.

8 hours ago

Wind-Whipped Fires Spark Around Sacramento Under Red Flag WarningFirefighters quickly contained the 10-acre fire near East Commerce Way and West Elkhorn Blvd.

8 hours ago

PG&E Cuts Power To Tens Of Thousands Facing Fire ThreatPacific Gas & Electric began turning off power to more than 50,000 Northern California customers Wednesday evening as dry, windy conditions renew the threat of fire in a season already marked by deadly, devastating blazes.

9 hours ago