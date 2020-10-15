SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters rushed in and rescued a woman out of a burning south Sacramento house early Thursday morning.
The fire started just after 3 a.m. at a home along the 7600 block of Tierra Glen Way, Sacramento Fire says.
Flames were coming out of multiple sides of the house when firefighters arrived. A man was also outside the home and waved firefighters down, alerting them that a woman was still inside.
Firefighters got the woman out to safety and she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Sacramento Fire says.
The blaze also led to a scary situation for a firefighter. The department says a firefighter got turned around during the battle and had trouble making it out of a room, but was able to eventually get out safely.
Investigators are now at the scene looking into what exactly caused the fire.