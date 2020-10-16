Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday afternoon in Stockton.
According to Stockton Police, the man was shot around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Silver Creek Circle.
Police say the victim was being taken to the hospital by a private citizen, but officers stopped the vehicle at Interstate 5 and March Lane. Medics responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
It’s unclear why police stopped the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.