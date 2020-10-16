SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in North Sacramento last weekend.

Sacramento police say, Saturday night, officers responded to the area of Rio Linda Boulevard and Las Palmas Avenue and found an unconscious man. He had serious injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, officers say.

The man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 63-year-old Sacramento resident Mario Ortiz Carreno.

Detectives have been asking nearby residents if they saw the incident or if they happened to catch it on one of their home surveillance cameras. Still, police have yet to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.