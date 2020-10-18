  • CBS13On Air

By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers arrested a man for allegedly threatening to shoot people and fight the police, the West Sacramento Police Department said.

The department said it received a call Friday night regarding an individual at a residence who coming off of drugs, damaging items and looking for his gun.

The individual allegedly threatened to shoot the person who called the police, fire shots at the house and to fight the police.

Investigators said the suspect was the same person at the center of a report earlier in the day, where they allegedly were armed with a rifle at a store in West Sacramento and making threats.

Following the Friday night call, the suspect left the home in a car and was later located and pulled over.

Despite initially refusing officers’ orders, the suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said they found heroin and other drugs in the suspect’s car. And that he already had outstanding charges for gun possession and resisting arrest.

He was booked into the Yolo County Jail where he faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and felon in possession of ammunition. His identity was not released.

