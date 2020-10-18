Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Oakhollow Drive, in between Roseville Road and Interstate 80.
Authorities responded to reports of shots fired and located the male adult victim at the scene. Medics declared him dead at the scene. Their identity was not yet released.
Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available. Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.