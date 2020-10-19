SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some Sacramento County leaders are in quarantine after a person who attended a meeting of department heads tested positive for coronavirus.

The six-hour meeting took place last Thursday. The Sacramento Bee reported that many in attendance did not wear masks, against county health rules.

In a statement to CBS13, the county says it “held a planned meeting in a large conference room” and “there was appropriate social distancing.” The county also said a majority of all meeting participants came into the meeting wearing face coverings, but some took them off once they were seated.

The county confirmed that one person at the meeting was diagnosed with COVID-19 the night of the meeting. They did not say how many people were told to quarantine.