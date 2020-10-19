SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man who has been convicted of pimping and other sex-related crimes has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

On October 16, Kenneth Hawkins was sentenced to state prison after he was convicted by a jury of sex trafficking, pimping, and pandering. The charges stem from an incident on March 1, when the Sacramento Police Department received the report from a witness that Hawkins was forcing the victim to perform oral sex on a man in a parking lot on Franklin Boulevard, they say.

When police caught up with Hawkins and the victim, they learned that Hawkins had been angry with the victim and forced her to perform oral sex on a man while his friends taunted her.

Hawkins’ friends reportedly recorded video of the incident and posted it on social media. Police obtained that video and other surveillance videos that confirmed the victim’s report.