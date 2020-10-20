FOLSOM (CBS13) — Lowering water levels at Folsom Lake means the five-mile an hour speed limit will be established starting this Thursday.

State park officials say four of the five boat ramps are now dry with rocks now closer to the surface. They say the 5 mph speed limit is necessary because, with rocks closer to the surface, boats can get scratched or damaged in the more shallow areas.

As of last weekend, the remaining launch ramp open to boats is the Hobie Cove ramp at Browns Ravine in El Dorado County. Park officials say the Granite Bay Low Water Ramp will surface when lake elevation drops below 397 feet.

The last time the low-water speed limit was implemented was Nov. 6, 2018. It was lifted two months later.