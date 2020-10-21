STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed inside a Stockton residence on Tuesday.
Stockton police say officers responded to the 4400 block of Calandria Street just before 7 p.m. to investigate a reported stabbing. Inside a residence, a 60-year-old man who had been stabbed was found.
The man was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, Stockton police announced that 40-year-old Josue Verdugo-Lopez had been arrested in connection to the stabbing. Verdugo-Lopez has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing homicide charges.
Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still being investigated.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call police or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 937-8377.