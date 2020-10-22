Comments
OROVILLE (CBS13) – Forward progress was stopped in a fire that forced an evacuation order in Oroville on Thursday, according to Cal Fire.
At around 2:55 p.m., Cal Fire said the blaze was at 10 acres.
The Oroville Police Department said at around 2:40 p.m. that the evacuation order was for the area of Old Ferry Road south to Montgomery Street and east to Long Bar Road. As of around 3:15 p.m., those orders were reduced to evacuation warnings.
