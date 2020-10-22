  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Interstate 80, Newcastle, Placer County

NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — A crash and vegetation fire has both directions of Interstate 80 closed near Newcastle on Thursday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle struck a power pole along the westbound side of I-80, near Highway 193. The crash, which happened a little after 7 a.m., knocked down some power lines and sparked some flames.

About 1 to 2 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire NEU says. Firefighters say the flames are spreading slowly

Authorities expect I-80 to be closed for 1 to 2 hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

Updates to follow.

