NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — A crash and vegetation fire has both directions of Interstate 80 closed near Newcastle on Thursday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle struck a power pole along the westbound side of I-80, near Highway 193. The crash, which happened a little after 7 a.m., knocked down some power lines and sparked some flames.

#TrafficAlert: I-80 is CLOSED in both directions between SR-49 at Auburn and SR-193 at Newcastle due to a down power line and vegetation fire. Expect major traffic delays. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/S9b4LhgzmB — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 22, 2020

About 1 to 2 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire NEU says. Firefighters say the flames are spreading slowly

Authorities expect I-80 to be closed for 1 to 2 hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

Updates to follow.