STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in police custody after he assaulted officers who approached him about loitering, the Stockton Police Department said on Thursday.

Clifford Ayala, 47, faces charges of battery on an officer and resisting arrest.

The scene was along Harding Way just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Ayala allegedly fled from the officers, then stopped and took a fighting stance before assaulting them.

Officers used a baton and taser to detain Ayala and take him into custody, police said.

No further information was released.