MANTECA (CBS13) – Four people found to part of an organized retail crime group out of Modesto were arrested after the Manteca Police Department said they attempted to steal over $1,500 in electronics from a Walmart in the area.

Angelina Alvarez, 32, Kaitlyn Stolze, 28, Carl Goodman, 39, Robert Gonzalez, 40, all of Modesto, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on various charges related to organized retail theft.

See all four mugshots below.

manteca retail theft mug 1 (credit: Manteca Police Department)

manteca retail theft mug 2 (credit: Manteca Police Department)

manteca retail theft mug 3 (credit: Manteca Police Department)

manteca retail theft mug 4 (credit: Manteca Police Department)

Manteca police said Walmart reported just before 1 p.m. that the four exited the store with shopping carts full of items that were not paid for.

After arriving at their vehicle, the group allegedly reentered the store for two more shopping carts full of merchandise.

The two men refused to comply with loss prevention workers and exited the store, where they were arrested by police, the department said. The two women were then arrested next, police said.

According to Manteca police, investigators learned that all four printed false purchase stickers for Walmart to avoid paying for the items they took.

All of the items were returned to Walmart.