SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in South Sacramento on Friday, the Sacramento Police Department announced.

The victims are a man and woman who investigators said were alert and talking. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Deerbrook Way, just west of the intersection of Mack Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Further details regarding the victims were not available.

Sacramento police said the in the shooting is outstanding but did not have a description of the individual.

Police are also still looking into what led to the shooting.