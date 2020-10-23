OAKDALE (CBS13) – The Oakdale Police Department said investigators are searching for a woman who shot a 55-year-old man after attempting to rob him.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday near the Motel 6 on E. F Street. Police responding to reports of gunfire and yelling located the victim with a single gunshot wound.
According to police, the man told officers that the woman tried to steal his money, which resulted with the man chasing after her and the woman shooting him during an altercation.
The woman reportedly left in a blue four-door sedan and a description of her was not available.
The victim was taken to the hospital and Oakdale police said he is expected to recover.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Oakdale Police Department.