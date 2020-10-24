DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) – The body of 82-year-old Don Maurischat, who went missing during his daily hike in Diamond Springs last Sunday, was located after a six-day search, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.
Authorities said Maurishcat’s body was located and positively identified Friday afternoon. Details regarding where the body was found were not released.
Investigators said there is no evidence of foul play or criminal activity.
Around 400 people, including the National Guard and crews from as far as the Bay Area, assisted in the nearly weeklong search, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Maurischat, who suffers from dementia, never returned to his Forest Hill Road home from his hike in the Diamond Dam area.