SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pacific Gas and Electric said nearly 400,000 may see their power shut off during the looming PSPS event on Sunday.

According to PG&E’s website, another PSPS is likely due to severe weather as most of Northern California is set to be under a Red Flag Warning from Sunday morning through Tuesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting wind gusts up to 65 mph in the Sierra and 50 mph in the Valley along with low humidity.

The utility estimates that 386,000 customers 38 counties will be impacted, including Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

The PSPS event is expected to begin as early as Sunday morning at 10 with the majority of customer shutoffs expected to occur between 3-6 p.m.

PG&E said power will be restored in stages beginning Monday night through Tuesday night.

Customers can check if their address will be impacted on the PG&E website.

Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions expected. Please plan ahead and exercise caution. #sacwx pic.twitter.com/9gbA6AleRP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2020

This could be the largest PSPS event of the year. In an effort to prevent wildfires, PG&E started shutting off power to customers in areas with high fire danger during periods of severe weather last year.