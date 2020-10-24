SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pacific Gas and Electric said nearly 400,000 may see their power shut off during the looming PSPS event on Sunday.
According to PG&E’s website, another PSPS is likely due to severe weather as most of Northern California is set to be under a Red Flag Warning from Sunday morning through Tuesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting wind gusts up to 65 mph in the Sierra and 50 mph in the Valley along with low humidity.
The utility estimates that 386,000 customers 38 counties will be impacted, including Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.
The PSPS event is expected to begin as early as Sunday morning at 10 with the majority of customer shutoffs expected to occur between 3-6 p.m.
PG&E said power will be restored in stages beginning Monday night through Tuesday night.
Customers can check if their address will be impacted on the PG&E website.
Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions expected. Please plan ahead and exercise caution. #sacwx pic.twitter.com/9gbA6AleRP
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2020
This could be the largest PSPS event of the year. In an effort to prevent wildfires, PG&E started shutting off power to customers in areas with high fire danger during periods of severe weather last year.
PGE never cared about public safety before, now all of a sudden they care…seems more like PGE conditioning the population for blackouts, that way they wont recall Newsom like they did Gray Davis for the exact same thing. PGE is done, they cant provide proper services in the 21st century now, how about 2035 when all the cars are supposed to be electric? Its a joke.