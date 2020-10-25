Comments
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A woman was found dead in her car after it collided with a tree and caught fire in Carmichael, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday.
Authorities responded Sunday night to the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Hollister Avenue.
No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
According to the CHP, the 27-year-old woman was trapped in the vehicle after the crash and was unable to be removed from the car before it caught fire.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.