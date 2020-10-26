Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters have knocked down a fire that burned in a Sacramento neighborhood on Monday.

The fast-moving fire happened in the backyard of a vacant building in the area of 26th Avenue and 34th Street. Firefighters say it impacted nearby properties before it was contained.

Power lines were also reportedly down in the area as well, according to a Sacramento Fire Department public information officer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

 

