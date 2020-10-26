Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog over the weekend that was reportedly attacking a sheriff’s K-9.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, sheriff’s deputies, including K-9 Maximus, attempted to make catch a suspect in the area of Olive St. in Stockton, when another dog allegedly charged at and attacked Maximus. Maximus’ handler, a deputy, then shot and killed the attacking dog, according to a statement from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
Maximus was rushed to a veterinary emergency clinic and treated for his injuries. He has since been released and is resting at home.
The incident is under investigation.