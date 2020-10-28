BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — An additional victim has been identified from the Bear Fire In Butte County last month.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Berry Creek resident Win Naing was burned in the fire on September 8 and was able to drive from his home on Sandy Springs Lane and find a firefighter who helped transport Naing to a hospital.

Naing was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center on September 9 and eventually put into a medically-induced coma. He passed away last week on October 21, the sheriff’s office said.

A total of 16 people died in the Bear Fire, also known as the North Complex West Zone fire, which destroyed much of the town of Berry Creek. The victims range in age from 16 to 79.

The fire burned 84,595 acres and is part of the larger North Complex Fire, which has burned more than 318,000 acres in Butte and Plumas Counties. The fires were started by lightning strikes on August 17.