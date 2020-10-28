Comments
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — The search is on for a man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman and then stealing her car.
The incident happened Monday morning in Yuba City. Police believe a man asked the victim to use the bathroom inside a building on Plumasd Street then attacked her and left with her car keys.
He reportedly drove off in the woman’s 2019 gray Honda Civic, license plate 8LOX363. The suspect is described as possibly Hispanic in his 20s or 30s with a medium build.
If you recognize the suspect, please contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.