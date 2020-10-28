All golden tickets lead to The Talk as the Emmy-winning daytime talk show celebrates Halloween with a “Willy Wonka”-themed episode, Friday, October, 30th from 2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, PT, only on CBS. Join hosts Veruca Salt (Sharon Osbourne), Violet Beauregarde (Sheryl Underwood), Mike Teavee (Eve) and Willy Wonka (Carrie Ann Inaba), for a tour inside “The Talk-olate Factory.” Guests invited via golden tickets include Charlie (actor Jason Ritter), Grandpa Joe and Grandma Josephine (television host Dr. Phil McGraw and wife Robin McGraw) and Augustus Gloop (actor Matthew Gray Gubler from “Criminal Minds”). Slugworth (chef Antonia Lofaso) will serve up a scrumdiddlyumptious deep-fried Fluffernutter sandwich with banana and Slugworth’s perfectly perilous caramel almond popcorn with chocolate drizzle. Pop sensation Debbie Gibson will perform “The Candy Man” from the iconic opening of the 1971 classic film “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.”

“The Talk-olate Factory” stage is transformed into an eclectic candy land with edible set pieces and designs, including hand-formed teacups and coffee mugs made of colored fondant, along with oversized gummy bears and lollipops. There are plenty of sweets to snack on, like oversized mushroom tops, with colored whipped cream as the polka dot detail.

Tune in for this special episode of The Talk on Friday, October 30th at 2:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.