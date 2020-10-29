DAVIS (CBS13) – Fewer schools in person inadvertently may mean fewer students sticking around. Schools in Davis are reporting an enrollment drop since last year, with the pandemic partially to blame.

“This is the biggest topic in our lives right now,” said Davis mom Kimberly, who’s passionate about her children’s education.

For her, schools are a priority. She’s one of several parents across the area who made the decision to leave public schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Opting out of online for a home-school environment.

“We feel like we’re in a better situation than our other friends who stayed in the public schools and are doing Zoom all day long with their kids,” Kimberly said.

Districts have already noticed. Kimberly’s former district, Davis Joint Unified School District, said they’ve already seen more than 300 kids drop the district since last year. Most of them at the elementary level. Nearly a hundred of those students moved to home or private school, where in-person learning is more likely to be found.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“It’s really unfortunate that schools can’t or aren’t meeting their needs right now,” said Dianna Strommel, president of the Davis Teachers Association. “None of us think this is ideal but it’s the best we can do given our circumstances.”

Strommel said teachers are working towards reopening plans, and the district hopes they’re able to bring back the students who left once the pandemic finally ends.

But for Kimberly and her friend, she’s not sure if a return to the classroom may ever be the right fit, now that they have a newfound appreciation for home-schooling.

“We’re actually both considering doing it next year, maybe doing it forever,” she said.

The Davis School District did report an increase in enrollment in one area, though. The district says their independent study program has reportedly increased by 80%, explaining that parents wanted a ‘district-supported’ home school experience.