ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are looking to identify a man who was seen brandishing a firearm Wednesday in an Elk Grove neighborhood.
Elk Grove police say the man was seen with the firearm in the 9100 block of W. Laguna Way. He was wearing gray pants, a black shirt and a jean jacket. The man also had a red bicycle.
Police are asking anyone with information about this man to call (916) 627-3738 or call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-Help. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.