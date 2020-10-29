  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are trying to figure out why a driver thought they could fit a U-Haul truck through a gas station car wash early Thursday morning.

The West Sacramento Fire Department says they were called out to help just before 3 a.m. at the Chevron along West Capitol Avenue, just off of Interstate 80.

First responders quickly found that a U-Haul was lodged inside a car wash.

The driver was trapped for a short time, but was able to get out once power was cut. No injuries were reported.

Almost all the machinery inside the car wash appears to have been damaged.

West Sacramento police are now investigating the incident.

