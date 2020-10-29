WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are trying to figure out why a driver thought they could fit a U-Haul truck through a gas station car wash early Thursday morning.

The West Sacramento Fire Department says they were called out to help just before 3 a.m. at the Chevron along West Capitol Avenue, just off of Interstate 80.

First responders quickly found that a U-Haul was lodged inside a car wash.

The driver was trapped for a short time, but was able to get out once power was cut. No injuries were reported.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Almost all the machinery inside the car wash appears to have been damaged.

West Sacramento police are now investigating the incident.