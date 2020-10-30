LODI (CBS13) – Even as everything slowly starts to open back up, getting back to normal amid the pandemic may not be an easy task for kids.

You might even see more out in Lodi as the city is one of the latest to reopen the playgrounds, but while that may be a sign of things getting back to normal, “normal” is not necessarily what kids are feeling.

“It makes me feel sad to not go on class trips. It was fun,” said Addison Izaguarre.

Some are missing class trips and friends. Kaleigh McGee even told us she missed her own birthday party.

“It made me feel kind of sad,” said McGee.

UC Davis Children’s Hospital Psychologist Brandi Hawk says keeping your kids safe while not instilling fear is a balancing act. She’s seen the impact of the pandemic on her own patients.

“Children don’t want to leave their house. They’re afraid even to see their grandparents or relatives that they love because they’re afraid they’ll get them sick,” said Hawk.

Hawk said feeding into your child’s fears could end up causing more anxiety.

She recommends parents do not avoid conversations about the pandemic. That may make them feel alone and dependent on themselves to get through the pandemic. Parents should validate their child’s fears, let them know it’s understandable they’d be afraid of the virus, and find an activity that helps your child relax and feel safe.

While some kids will bounce back quickly, others may have a tougher time.

“For other children, they’re going to be anxious and it could take potentially months for them to truly feel comfortable being back in a normal life,” said Hawk.

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network posted a children’s book addressing COVID-19 fears in an effort to aid parents in helping their children cope with the pandemic.