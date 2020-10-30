MODESTO (CBS13) — Santa still plans on coming to the mall, but things will look a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto says Santa will still be arriving on Nov. 20. However, a new “contactless” experience is being implemented that will, at least for this year’s festivities, mean Santa will be at least 6 feet away.

Mall officials say Santa will be wearing a mask at all times. Anyone coming to visit will also need to wear a mask. Further, no one will be able to sit on Santa’s lap and tell them what they want for Christmas, but a mailbox will be on site to take letters and this lists.

Families are being encouraged to make reservations in advance.

The Vintage Faire Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, but it will open up on Black Friday at 6 a.m.