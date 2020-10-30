MODESTO (CBS13) — Santa still plans on coming to the mall, but things will look a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto says Santa will still be arriving on Nov. 20. However, a new “contactless” experience is being implemented that will, at least for this year’s festivities, mean Santa will be at least 6 feet away.
Mall officials say Santa will be wearing a mask at all times. Anyone coming to visit will also need to wear a mask. Further, no one will be able to sit on Santa’s lap and tell them what they want for Christmas, but a mailbox will be on site to take letters and this lists.
Families are being encouraged to make reservations in advance.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘Stimulus Package Would’ve Had To Be Passed In July, August’ To Impact Election, Pundit Says
- 9-Month-Old Conjoined Twins Separated After Marathon Surgery At UC Davis Children’s Hospital
- Retiree’s Credit Score Dives After Taking Test Drive
The Vintage Faire Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, but it will open up on Black Friday at 6 a.m.