Comments
ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for the driver that killed a woman in a hit-and-run near Antelope, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.
At around 7 p.m., a car driving northbound on Watt Avenue at Elverta Road hit and killed a woman who was not in a crosswalk, investigators said.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released but the CHP said she was in her 40s.
The driver drove away from the scene and a description of the vehicle was not yet available.
CBS13 will bring you more updates on this story as they become available.