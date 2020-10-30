CBS 13 News at 6:00 p.m.California was ordered to cut the San Quentin State Prison population in half due to overcrowding and a coronavirus outbreak. But the state refused to say where more than 1000 inmates could be relocated, and they did not even say if they will comply with the order.

3 hours ago

Joker Look-A-Like Arrested On Gun, Drug Charges In VacavilleA man dressed up as Batman's archnemesis was arrested by Vacaville police on drug-and gun-related charges.

4 hours ago

Deputies In New Year's Day Shooting To Face No ChargesDeputies involved in a deadly New Year's Day shooting will not face any charges.

4 hours ago

Evening Forecast - 10/30/20Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

5 hours ago

Certain Wardrobe While Casting Your Vote Could Get You In TroubleA Sacramento man showed up to cast his ballot sporting Trump 2020 gear. But wearing a button, T-shirt, hat or even holding a pamphlet for a candidate or measure within 100 feet of a California voting center is illegal.

5 hours ago