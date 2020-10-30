By Richie Ramos
ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for the driver that killed a woman in a hit-and-run near Antelope, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.

At around 7 p.m., a car driving northbound on Watt Avenue at Elverta Road hit and killed a woman who was not in a crosswalk, investigators said.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released but the CHP said she was in her 40s.

The driver drove away from the scene and a description of the vehicle was not yet available.

