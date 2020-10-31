Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two Stockton teens were arrested after leading a high-speed chase and being found with methamphetamine for sale, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Javier Dimas Deleon and Ricardo Moreno, both 19, both face charges of evading and possession of a controlled substance for sale and transporting.
A traffic stop was attempted along S. Sinclair Avenue but the suspects fled, the sheriff’s office said.
The chase eventually made its way onto Highway 4 and the suspects eventually reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.
Deleon and Moreno were eventually arrested in the 600 block of E. Main Street.
Packaged meth and marijuana for sale were found in the vehicle, authorities said.