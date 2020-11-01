Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is barricaded inside of his North Highlands home with his child, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday.
Deputies said at around 2:30 p.m. that a negotiator was on the scene at the residence in the 6400 block of Channing Drive, just northeast of McClellan Park.
Attempts are being made to determine if the child is in danger or if a crime has occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said there are guns inside the home that are legally owned.
This is a developing story. We will bring you more updates as they become available.