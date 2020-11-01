Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a fatal overnight shooting that occurred overnight at a park near Christian Brothers High School, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday.
Jeremiah Ralph Zabala, 23, of Sacramento, was identified by a coroner as the victim in the shooting, which occurred shortly after midnight at Jack Davis Park, just a few blocks east of the high school.
Deputies arrived at the 43rd Street side of the park following reports of the shooting and located Zabala, who died hours later at the hospital.
Information regarding a suspect or the events leading up to the shooting was unavailable.