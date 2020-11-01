Father Arrested, Child Safe After Standoff In North SacramentoDeputies said a man is in custody and his child is safe after a standoff in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said on Sunday.

Man's Body Found As Crews Respond To Retirement Home Fire In North SacramentoA man's body was found as crews responded to a structure fire in North Sacramento on Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Man Dies After Overnight Shooting At Sacramento ParkAuthorities are investigating a fatal overnight shooting that occurred overnight at a park near Christian Brothers High School, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said on Sunday.

Pandemic Pushes Creativity For Families To Have Halloween FunThe spookiest holiday of the year looked and felt different during the pandemic. Many people ditched the door-to-door festivities, but others took on tradition no matter what.