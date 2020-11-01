Search Underway For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Woman In AntelopeThe search is on for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in a bike lane in Antelope.

Woman Assembles Search Party In Lodi For Brother Missing Since JulyInvestigators and volunteers in Lodi searched on Sunday for a missing man who may have been the victim of a crime.

Father Arrested, Child Safe After Standoff In North SacramentoDeputies said a man is in custody and his child is safe after a standoff in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said on Sunday.

Man's Body Found As Crews Respond To Retirement Home Fire In North SacramentoA man's body was found as crews responded to a structure fire in North Sacramento on Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department said.