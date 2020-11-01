LODI (CBS13) – Investigators and volunteers in Lodi searched on Sunday for a missing man who may have been the victim of a crime.

Larry Don Carter, 53, hasn’t been seen since July 31. His torched van was found two days later, parked alongside North Guard Road.

Professional searchers, cadaver dogs and a drone were joined by nearly 100 volunteers to search for Carter. His sister Nancy Galli, who assembled the search party, said the whole family just wants to know what happened.

“At this point, we are looking for his remains, we want to bring him home, bring closure to our mom,” she said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating Carter’s disappearance as suspicious, as they do not believe he left on his own.