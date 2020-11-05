FORESTHILL (CBS13) – A man with a gun who was riding a stolen motorcycle was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase and crashing near Foresthill, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Giordon Anthony Gallino, 25, of Foresthill, faces charges of fleeing with wanton disregard, resisting a peace officer with violence and vehicle theft.

Gallino allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop at around 4:35 a.m. on Monday. He was riding eastbound on Foresthill Road and reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour, authorities said.

Not long after, Gallino lost control of the motorcycle and crashed on Blackhawk Lane. Gallino then took off from the crash site and ran into a wooded area but was met by a deputy who was chasing after him.

Investigators said Gallino violently resisted the deputy’s attempts to detain him but a short while later, he was safely taken into custody.

A gun with one bullet in the chamber was reportedly found in Gallino’s backpack and the motorcycle was found to be stolen out of Auburn, authorities said.