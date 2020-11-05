SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Now that Halloween has come and gone, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit.
The Old Sacramento Christmas tree is set to be delivered next week.
Officials say the tree – officially named the Dignity Health Holiday Tree – will be a 60-foot tapered white fir. It will be making its way down from Carlton Christmas Trees in Burney.
Like in years past, the tree will be going up on K Street between Front and Second streets. About 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and other items will adorn the tree, organizers say.
The tree is set to be delivered on Monday at around 7 a.m. and will take several hours to be put into place.
A virtual lightning ceremony, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to be held on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.