Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 80 near Rocklin early Thursday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. just west of Rocklin Road.
One person was taken to the hospital, officers say. The person’s condition was not stated.
Investigators closed westbound I-80 for a short time later Thursday morning to collect evidence, but the freeway has since been reopened.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Election Results: California Nov. 3, 2020 General Election
- What Do Election Results Mean For A Second Stimulus Package?
- Vacaville Barber Gives Free Haircuts As Form Of Protest After His License Was Suspended
It’s unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.