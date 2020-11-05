GENERAL ELECTION:Results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Interstate 80, Rocklin News

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 80 near Rocklin early Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. just west of Rocklin Road.

One person was taken to the hospital, officers say. The person’s condition was not stated.

Investigators closed westbound I-80 for a short time later Thursday morning to collect evidence, but the freeway has since been reopened.

More from CBS Sacramento:

It’s unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply