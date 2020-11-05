NFL Week 9 NFC North Picks: "I Do Not See This Current Bears Team Going Into Tennessee And Beating Them," Says CBS Chicago's Matt ZahnCBS Chicago sports anchor Steve Zahn discusses NFC North matchups, with the Bears hoping to end a losing streak and the Vikings looking to climb back into the playoff race.

Rowdy Gaines: 'Team USA Swimming Has Been #1 In The World Since 1956, No Other Sport Can Claim That Excellence'The Hall of Fame swimmer discusses the International Swimming League and explains why Michael Phelps is the greatest swimmer of all-time.

Day Before Thursday Night Matchup Against Packers, 49ers Player Tests Positive For CoronavirusThe San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility following a positive test for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9: Damien Harris Settling Into Lead Back Role For PatriotsThe Patriots leaned on their rushing attack Sunday and Harris appears to have taken the role of lead back.