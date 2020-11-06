SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California is shortening standardized testing come spring due to the pandemic.
The State Board of Education made the decision to reduce testing time for math and English language arts, which usually takes seven to eight hours. Standardized testing is required in order to receive federal funding.
In a statement Friday, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said, “Our schools and educators need flexibility, options, and ongoing support as they continue to navigate tremendous challenges and collect data across multiple measures to fully understand student learning.”
The department said it will provide guidance to districts for test administration and flexible options to meet the needs of each school.
It will be the first statewide snapshot of the impact of the pandemic on student learning.