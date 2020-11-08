Comments
DENAIR (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Denair, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to reports of a disturbance encountered the suspect shortly before 5:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Gratton Road and the shooting followed soon after.
The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and his condition is unknown at this time.
No other injuries were reported and details regarding the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting were not released.