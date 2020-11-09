ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
By Elisabeth Smith
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is on for the vandal, or vandals, who broke into more than 40 cars in South Sacramento this weekend.

The vandalism happened sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning on Country Ranch Drive near Silver Meadow Way.

Deputies said about half of the incidents were solely acts of vandalism where nothing was stolen.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office believes the crimes were committed by the same person or group of people.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

