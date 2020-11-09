DIXON (CBS13) – Police in Dixon are asking for the public’s help to find the driver of an SUV identified as a “vehicle of interest” in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., police received word that someone was injured in the area of North First and East B streets. As police arrived, they were informed that there were additional calls reporting the incident as a hit-and-run collision, according to Dixon police.

Officers found the injured, unresponsive victim, a 70-year-old female, and performing CPR on her until Dixon Fire Department personnel arrive on the scene. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 71-year-old male pedestrian, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified a vehicle of interest as a white 2010 Nissan Murano with Virginia license plate URS-7882. The vehicle has two distinct decals on the rear window, one of which appears to be a butterfly.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office of the Coroner is notifying next of kin and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

If you have any information about the vehicle, you’re asked to contact Dixon Police Detective Alberto Oliveira at 707-678-7080.