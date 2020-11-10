ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
By Elisabeth Smith
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Yolo County election worker tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, county officials confirmed.

The staff member worked with elections staff and some election observers but had minimal exposure to poll workers, according to a release from the county. Officials said the staff member had limited exposure to voter centers or Yolo County voters.

All Yolo County Elections Office staff have been required to social distance and wear masks, the county said.

The county said this positive COVID-19 test will not keep elections staff from meeting the election certification deadline of December 3.

In addition to scheduling deep cleaning for impacted facilities, the county elections office is launching a contact tracing investigation, sending staff home who were in close contact with the infected staff member, and allowing some staff to telework.

Yolo County said more than 99,000 votes were cast in the General Election, with more than 90,000 vote by mail ballots.

