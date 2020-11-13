CBS13 APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Closures, Sacramento News, Tower Theater

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)  — While businesses like restaurants have the option to move their operations outdoors, that is not the case for others like movie theaters.

Tower Theater was among those shutting down Friday, just five weeks after reopening.

“We’ll continue to do food sales, we’ve been doing that since the closure, we’re doing pretty well with that. But the people here locally, they love the Tower, it’s a landmark and they’re helping support us, so I feel confident that we’ll get through this,” general manager Dave Parker said.

The owner says they hope to be back up and running as soon as they are allowed.

The theater will refund any tickets that were pre-purchased for a canceled showtime.

