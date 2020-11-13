MODESTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a Modesto elementary school early Friday afternoon.

The Modesto Police Department said it received reports of shots fired at around 1:40 p.m. from the area of Celeste Drive and Presidio Avenue, near Coleman F. Brown Elementary School.

The victim was shot multiple times and was found inside of a vehicle, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Investigators said there was a small number of children and staff on the school campus as the shooting occurred, but none of them were involved an no one else was hurt. All individuals were released from the school and sent home.

People were urged to avoid the area as law enforcement conducted their investigation.

Details regarding a suspect were not available.

