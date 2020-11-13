SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Michael Cera is set to join Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano in the leading roles of an upcoming movie titled Sacramento, which will follow friends on a road trip from Los Angeles to the capital city, Deadline reported on Friday.

According to Deadline, the film will begin shooting in early 2021, and will also be directed by Angarano – who was nominated for an Emmy for his role as Nicky Pearson in the NBC drama, This Is Us.

The film will see long-time friends Rickey and Glenn embark on an impromptu road trip, where questions regarding the past and future will come into play.

The last time the city of Sacramento played a prominent role in a film was in Greta Gerwig’s 2017 coming-of-age drama, Lady Bird, which landed five nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director.

Cera is known for his leading roles in Superbad, Juno and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, as well as TV sitcom Arrested Development.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Erskine, who recently got engaged to Angarano and announced she was pregnant on Instagram, is the co-creator and co-star of Hulu original, PEN15.

Angarano said in an Instagram post that he initially co-wrote a script with Chris Smith for a pilot, which was turned down and is now the basis for the upcoming film.