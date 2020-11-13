ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police say they have arrested the man wanted in connection to a machete attack at a Roseville convenience store.

The clerks at the Stop And Shop off Cirby Way said the incident started after the suspect didn’t have enough money to pay for his items. Surveillance video showed the man getting aggressive, then reaching into his pants and pulling out a machete.

At this point, the clerk dashed to get a phone and called the police. That’s when the man started bashing the glass barrier. Eventually, the suspect took off with some items from the store. Police say he also broke into someone’s car.

The suspect was identified as a man named John Bontemps. On Friday, Roseville police announced that he was arrested in the Antelope area.

Detectives believe Bontemps is also a suspect in a sexual assault and attempted homicide of a transient. That person suffered serious, life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, police say.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Bontemps has been booked into jail and is facing charges of rape, robbery, and attempted murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply