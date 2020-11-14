CERES (CBS13) – Five firefighters from the Ceres Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced.

The fire department said on Friday that each of the five firefighters was in stable condition and have begun self-quarantines at home for 14 days.

It is unknown how each of them contracted the coronavirus, but contact tracing is underway to identify any other possible exposures, officials said.

According to the fire department, each of the five individuals has recently been in contact with each other while responding to emergency calls and other business within the department.

Two of the firefighter are Ceres residents while the other three reside in other areas of Stanislaus County.

“Our Ceres Firefighters have been on the frontlines of this health crisis,” said Ceres Fire Department Chief Kevin Wise. “We are doing everything we can to provide support to these firefighters and their families. We recognize the seriousness of this virus and are committed to doing all that we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Ceres.”