STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than an hour apart on Friday.

One shooting occurred at around 7:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wilson Way, east of the Stanislaus State Stockton Campus and west of John C. Fremont School.

Authorities said the victim, a 29-year-old man, was in a parking lot in the area when two suspects exited the car and began going through the victim’s pockets. Police said the victim tried to run away but was shot once. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled in what police said was a red four-door vehicle.

The other shooting happened a short while earlier at around 6:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of Spring Street, just south of Williams Brotherhood Park. The victim was a 53-year-old woman and police said she suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators said the woman told them she heard three gunshots in the area and then felt a pain in her right arm. No suspect information was available.

