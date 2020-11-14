CBS13 APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Coronavirus Education, Davis News, UC Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – UC Davis announced Saturday that it is isolating some of their fraternity students after a student tested positive for COVID-19 following a party.

The school said around 10-20 students went to a Theta Chi party Thursday night.

University officials said the student who tested positive and nine others were placed into quarantine on Friday after it was learned the gathering was held. The university is doing contact tracing to find others who could be infected.

UC Davis said the fraternity is housed off-campus and is not managed by the school. Professional cleaners were called in to sanitize the house.

