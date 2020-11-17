STOCKTON (CBS13) – Dramatic video shows the final moments of a Stockton police chase that ended in a crash, with an innocent bystander caught in the middle. The crash lasted seconds but the woman is now fighting for her life.

Home surveillance video exclusively obtained by CBS13 shows the dramatic moments after police called off a 30-second chase. In the video, a driver’s car spins then crashes into a parked car.

“It’s just sad that this poor girl was caught in the middle of it,” said Cynthia Chan.

A woman is now clinging to life after her car was initially hit by the fleeing driver. He’s now accused of also hitting other vehicles, including a work van.

In the video, the driver takes off running after crashing into a neighbor’s parked car. The impact pushed Cynthia Chan’s daughter’s car onto the sidewalk.

“Yeah they just bolted out of the car and took off,” Chan explained.

“It was just a big damage, it was terrible,” said Virgie Engaling.

So what factors lead to police ending a chase? CBS13 is getting answers. According to the Stockton Police Department’s pursuit policy, a chase may be terminated under specific traffic conditions like the nature of the area, in this case a neighborhood.

Even after the chase was called off, the driver raced through the neighborhood near Tam O’ Shanter and Castle Oaks Drive, hitting an innocent woman.

“It could be any of us,” said Engaling.

Neighbors are hoping the woman pulls through.

“To know that this girl is fighting for her life and it was because of their stupid decisions of trying to get away. There’s selfishness and carelessness of putting other people’s lives in danger,” Chan said.

Police haven’t caught the suspects involved.